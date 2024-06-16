Huasteca Mexican Grill
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Bocol Solo$2.00
- Bocoles De Carne$3.99
- Bocoles De Huevo$3.49
- Burrito Supremo
Filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & white cheese$8.99
- Gorditas De Carne$3.99
- Gorditas De Huevo$3.49
- Huarache
Fried corn dough topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese and sour cream$9.99
- Large Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, and choice meat with guacamole, & sour cream$11.99
- Pellizcada
Each. Fried corn dough topped with your choice of meat, beans, salsa, sour cream, and cheese$3.99
- Quesadillas
Each. Small quesadilla on flour or corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, & melted cheese$3.49
- Sopes
Each. Sopes with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, sour cream, & jalapeños$4.99
- Tacos
Each. Beef skirt, shredded chicken, pork from the spinner, pork cracklings, shredded beef$3.29
- Taquitos
Five small street tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, grilled onions, & one grilled jalapeño$12.99
- Torta
Mexican bun with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce tomatoes, avocado, & sour cream$8.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$13.99
- Fajitas Beef or Mixed$15.99
- Parrillada De Lujo
Beef and chicken fajitas with mexican sausage, and melted cheese$17.99
- The Best Molcajete
Beef, chicken and grilled shrimp with sautéed nopales in a spicy tomatillo sauce topped with onions, and Oaxaca cheese served on a hot molcajete$27.99
Platos Y Guisados
- Bistek a La Mexicana
Beef tips cooked with sliced onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños seasoned together in a juicy sauce with rice, & beans$12.99
- Bistek Encebollado
Grilled fajita steak with sautéed onions, french fries, rice, & beans$12.99
- Carne Asada
Served with grilled onions, seasoned cactus, rice, & charro beans$12.99
- Carne Guisada
Soft steak stew with, served with rice, beans and salad$12.99
- Chicken Flautas
Three flautas served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and jalapeños, served with rice & beans$11.99
- Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, carrots, and craisins$8.99
- Costillas en Salsa Picante
Pork ribs cooked in spicy sauce served with rice, and beans$11.99
- El Trio
Beef skirt, chicken & pork from the spinner combo served with rice, beans, & salad$11.99
- Filete Con Camarones
Fish filet with shrimp served with salad, & rice$16.99
- Filete De Pescado
Fish filet grilled or breaded with fries, & rice$13.99
- Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia fish served with rice, french fries, & salad$13.99
- Mole Huasteco
Delicious mole served over chicken with rice on the side$12.99
- Pechuga a La Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice & beans$12.00
- Pechuga ala Plancha
Grilled chicken breast served with cactus and guacamole.$12.99
- Plato De Camarones
Shrimp plate (breaded or grilled) served with french fries, rice, and salad$13.99
- Pork Chops$10.99
- Tampiqueña Norteña
Grilled beef, an enchilada, rice, beans, salad, and guacamole$12.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Huastecas Con Cecina
Three spicy enchiladas filled with crumbled cheese topped with our special huasteca sauce and more cheese with pinto or black beans, salad, and cecina meat$14.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three homemade corn tortillas filled with crumbled cheese topped with green very spicy sauce, and cheese served with beans, salad, & cecina meat$14.99
- Enfrijoladas
Three homemade corn tortillas filled with crumbled cheese topped with our special black beans sauce, more cheese, avocado, & sour cream served with cecina meat$14.99
- Enchiladas Potosinas
Three enchiladas dipped in red sauce filled with Mexican cheese served with beans, salad, sour cream, fresh potatoes, and cecina meat$14.99
- Chicken Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy green sauce served with rice, and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Texmex
Three ground beef enchiladas topped with gravy sauce and Cheddar cheese served with rice and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Rioverdenses
Five enchiladas filled with chorizo and potato mix, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and jalapeños$13.99
- Meatless Entomatadas
Three entomatades with fresh cheese, black beans, tomato, and cream,$12.99
- Meatless Potosinas
Three enchiladas potosinas with fresh cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, fresh potatoes, & refried beans$12.99
- Enmoladas
Three homemade corn tortillas dipped in our special chicken mole sauce loaded with crumbled Mexican cheese served with rice, and chicken breast$14.99
- Entomatadas
Three homemade topped with non spicy sauce, and cheese served with black beans, salad & cecina meat or chicken, lettuce, and tomato$14.99
- Enchiladas Rioverdenses Con Cecina
Five enchiladas with cecina filled with chorizo, and potato mix, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and jalapeños$14.99
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Botella de Agua$1.69
- Cafe$2.99
- Coca Mexicana$3.79
- Coca-Cola$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Dr. Pepper$1.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.49
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Jarritos$3.79
- Large Natural Fresh Waters$4.99
- Large Natural Juice$7.99
- Medium Natural Fresh Waters$3.99
- Milk$2.99
- Small Natural Fresh Waters$2.99
- Small Natural Juice$5.29
- Sprite$1.99
- Sunkist$1.99
- Topo Chico$3.79
Weekends
- Huastecada
Zacahuil served with refried black beans topped with fresh Mexican cheese, an enchilada huasteca, a bocol, jalapeños, and cecina$18.99
- Zacahuil
The largest tamale of the world$11.99
- Zacahuil Combo
Zacahuil served with refried beans, jalapeños, and two sunny side up eggs$13.99
- Zacahuil Para Fiestas$360.00
Breakfast
- Americano
Three pancakes, two eggs, and bacon$9.99
- Avena - Oatmeal
Hot oatmeal with raisins$7.99
- Avocado Toast$9.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, beans, cheese, and your choice of one topping: bacon, ham, chorizo, or beef$6.99
- Breakfast Tacos
Each. Potato & eggs, bacon & eggs, potatoes & eggs, ham & eggs, potatoes & chorizo, chorizo & eggs$3.49
- Chilaquiles Con Chuleta
Chilaquiles with red or spicy green sauce, pork chop, eggs, beans, sour cream, & cheese$10.99
- Chilaquiles Especiales
Chilaquiles with green or red sauce, with beans, eggs, cheese, and cream$9.99
- Desayuno Campestre
Eggs mexican style served with fried plantains, beans, cheese, and cream$9.99
- Desayuno Huasteco
Three enchiladas served with beans, and scrambled eggs$9.99
- Desayuno Tenek
Enchilada, two bocoles, egg, jam, cecina, avocado & black beans$15.99
- Ham & Eggs
Scrambled eggs with ham served with beans$8.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with refried beans, & potatoes$8.99
- Huevos Bruncheros
Carne asada, two eggs, fried plantains, beans with cheese$11.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage$8.99
- Huevos Con Papas
Scrambled eggs with potatoes served with beans$8.99
- Huevos Con Tocino
Scrambled eggs with bacon served with beans$8.99
- Huevos Divorciados
Carne asada served with two eggs, beans, and cheese$10.99
- Huevos en Salsa Verde
Scrambled egos in green spicy sauce, served with beans and potatoes$8.99
- Huevos Motuleños
Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a toast with beans, topped with huasteca sauce, fajita strips, fried plantain, and Mexican cheese. Served with refried black beans, fresh cheese, and tortilla chips$10.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Served with salsa, refried beans, cheese, bacon, and potatoes$9.99
- Machaca
Dried beef & egos, onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes served with beans$10.99
- Migas
Diced corn tortilla scrambled with eggs, & pico de gallo$8.99
- Nopales Con Huevo
Scrambled eggs with cactus served with beans$9.99
- Omelette Con Platano
With your choice of meat, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes served with beans, & fried plantains$11.99
Combination Plate (Weekend)
- Edward James
Guacamole, one crispy taco, bean chalupa, & cheese puff$9.99
- The Pozas
Guacamole, one chicken flauta, sour cream, cheese, one taco, one cheese enchilada, rice, and beans$10.99
- Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito filled with your choice of meat and cheese topped with Chile con queso served with rice, beans, and salad$10.99
- The Querreque
Two enchiladas, rice, & beans$9.99
- Surrealist Garden
Guacamole, two cheese enchiladas, one taco, cheese puff, rice, & beans$10.99
- Pedro Rosas
Two cheese enchiladas, one crispy taco, cheese puff, rice, & beans$10.99
- Xilitla
One sope, one enchilada huasteca, and black beans$9.99